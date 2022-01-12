UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of UWMC opened at $5.93 on Monday. UWM has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UWM by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $7,364,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.