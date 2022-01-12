Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,864. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

