Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,897. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.85.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

