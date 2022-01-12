Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,138,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,904. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

