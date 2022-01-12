Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 100,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 132,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $308.89. 54,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

