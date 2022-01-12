Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.79. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.