Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.62

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 4700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,952 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $20,093,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

