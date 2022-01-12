Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.44. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands.

VAXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

