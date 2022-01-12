Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Cap of $163.43 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for $13.72 or 0.00032113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $163.43 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,721.26 or 1.00009898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.77 or 0.00809435 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,913,608 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

