Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.69

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 8730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

