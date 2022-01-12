Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.76 Billion

Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post $33.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.11 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $34.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $133.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.66 billion to $134.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $138.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.60. 431,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,559,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $225.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

