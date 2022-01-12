Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) vs. Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Critical Analysis

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.28% 30.44% 14.35% Vestas Wind Systems A/S 4.65% 15.39% 3.79%

This table compares Atlas Copco and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $10.88 billion 7.47 $1.61 billion $1.68 39.70 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.93 billion 1.66 $873.86 million $0.31 29.55

Atlas Copco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlas Copco and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 1 9 2 1 2.23 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 3 6 3 0 2.00

Atlas Copco currently has a consensus target price of $530.00, indicating a potential upside of 694.60%. Given Atlas Copco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Atlas Copco pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Vestas Wind Systems A/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems. The Vacuum Technique segment deals with vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves, and related equipment. The Industrial Technique segment offers industrial power tools and systems, assembly solutions, quality assurance products, and software and services. The Power Technique segment supplies air, power, and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers, and generators along with a number of complementary products. The company was founded by Eduard Fränckel on February 21, 1873 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded by Smith Hansen and Peder Hansen in 1945 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

