Viberate Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $729,755.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Viberate has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $729,755.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

