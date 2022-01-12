Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,958 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SI. upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

NYSE SI opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

