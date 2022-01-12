Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Several research firms have commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

