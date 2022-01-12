Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.