VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.05

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and traded as high as $76.60. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 15,287 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 70,730 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 354,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.