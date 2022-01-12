ViewRay, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ViewRay in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $823.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

