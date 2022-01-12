Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

VKTX stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $343.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

