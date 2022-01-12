Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.89

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 6069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

