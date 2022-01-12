VIMworld Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,549.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and $38,549.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062536 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

