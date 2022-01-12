Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $37,320,000.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,666. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.22 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,169.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,547 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 102,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

