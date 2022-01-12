Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.64. Approximately 14,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,423,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,697,195. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

