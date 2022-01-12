Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.64. Approximately 14,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,423,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.
Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,697,195. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
