W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $510.54. 3,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $497.73 and its 200 day moving average is $455.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

