Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 700,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after acquiring an additional 516,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,262. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

