Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $541,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.31. 202,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,747. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.57. The firm has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,126 shares of company stock valued at $26,623,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

