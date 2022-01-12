Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $192,786.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00078518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.94 or 0.07551368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,543.93 or 0.99649633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

