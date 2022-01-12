WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,544 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Western Union by 11,414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE WU traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,959. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

