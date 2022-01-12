WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXC. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE SXC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.