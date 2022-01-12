WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 10,439 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.96.

WSM remained flat at $$153.44 during trading on Wednesday. 547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.43. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.50 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

