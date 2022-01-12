WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211,200 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. 19,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $40.36.

