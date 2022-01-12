WBI Investments Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of HYLV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

