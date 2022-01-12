WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $561,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $399.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average is $368.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

