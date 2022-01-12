WBI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of APAM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. 906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,160. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

