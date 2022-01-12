We Are One Seven LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $208.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

