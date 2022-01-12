We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

SPHD stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

