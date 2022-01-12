We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOA opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.