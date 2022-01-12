We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFIN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in American Finance Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 52.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -283.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFIN. Colliers Securities raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.