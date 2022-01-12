We Are One Seven LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 67.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 71,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.62 and its 200-day moving average is $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

