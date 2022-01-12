Wedbush Increases Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $30.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.54.
Infosys stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
