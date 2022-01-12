Wedbush Increases Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $30.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.54.

Infosys stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

