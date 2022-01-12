Wedbush Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $175.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

