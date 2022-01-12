Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equitable (EQH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equitable (NYSE: EQH) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2022 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

1/5/2022 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

1/4/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.

1/4/2022 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00.

12/13/2021 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

12/2/2021 – Equitable is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 2,618,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.14.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,813,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

