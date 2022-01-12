Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equitable (EQH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equitable (NYSE: EQH) in the last few weeks:
- 1/11/2022 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
- 1/5/2022 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
- 1/4/2022 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/4/2022 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00.
- 12/13/2021 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
- 12/2/2021 – Equitable is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 2,618,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.14.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,813,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
