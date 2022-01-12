Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vocera Communications (VCRA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA):

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $79.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2022 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2021 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vocera continues to augment the clinical workflow by enabling the interoperability of its solutions with a number of clinical and operational systems used in hospitals today. The company is well-positioned to benefit from a comprehensive product portfolio supported by an accretive customer base. The key growth drivers are a healthy momentum in order bookings and a strong pricing power. The company’s wide swath of integrations continues to be a major differentiator. Vocera raised its earlier guidance for 2021 to better reflect the improving business conditions. With solid fundamentals and huge revenue-generating potential, it aims to benefit from several mega trends in the healthcare industry. However, complex technology deployment, dependence on limited suppliers for hardware components and supply chain woes due to the pandemic are headwinds.”

11/29/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VCRA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 2,911,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,545 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 239,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 234,492 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

