Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) recently:

1/10/2022 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

1/7/2022 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.58.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.