West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$143.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. 10,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,570. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $97.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 74,050 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.