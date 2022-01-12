Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.25 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.
WEF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
TSE:WEF opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a market cap of C$734.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
