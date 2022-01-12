Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.25 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

WEF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a market cap of C$734.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$352.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

