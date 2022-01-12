Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 38,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 803,622 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.26.

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.