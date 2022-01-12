Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

