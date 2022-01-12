Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
