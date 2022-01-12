WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $208.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

NYSE:WEX opened at $156.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

