Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Cut by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. 17,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

